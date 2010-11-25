Type Your Article Here ..

THE FOLLOWING IS AN OPINON PIECE ONLY AND REPRESENTS ONLY THE VIEWS OF THE AUTHOR. THIS IS NOT INTENDED OR SHOULD BE TAKEN AS INVESTMENT ADVICE.

Jamie Pope, Copyright 2010

5 Qualities of Leadership

1. Leaders must have a vision: Taking others in a direction they desire to go requires that there first be a direction in which to go. Leaders must articulate clearly defined directions, based on their own strong personal values, which inspire and persuade others that what you see as a leader is somewhere that the led themselves want to go.

2. Leaders must communicate the vision: Even if the path is not clear, the leader must see the correct direction then paint a picture of that place in the minds eye of those that would follow. Carrying others into the future, with their goals or most urgent needs met, is the critical quality that all seek in leaders. We need leaders to first show us the way in our minds.

3. Leaders must be the vision: First, you must be before you can do. Others only follow those that practice what they preach. No one will follow, at least not for long, someone who says one thing then does another. Everything about the area that we lead must be embodied in consistent, reliable and repeatable actions, first, and then continually, demonstrated by their leader.

4. Leaders must teach the vision: Give a man a fish and feed him for a day, teach him to fish and feed him for a lifetime. Only that which is repeatable and teachable can be qualities, directions or goals worthy of following. If others can’t learn to do these things themselves then you are not a leader but a nanny. The ability to have others buy into what you see, then take the necessary steps to do them, is accomplished through teaching skills or techniques which they believe are valuable. How you fare as a teacher will determine how long you last as a leader.

5. Leaders must serve the fellow travelers: It may seem trite but it is true, no one cares how much you know until they know how much you care. Others must know that you have their best interest at heart or resistance to the direction you want to take them will be fraught with misgivings and second guessing. Character and the ability to demonstrate caring by willingness to give unselfishly of yourself will say more about your caring than any speech or blog, serve first then be served.