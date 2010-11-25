Type Your Article Here ...THE FOLLOWING IS AN OPINON PIECE ONLY AND REPRESENTS ONLY THE VIEWS OF THE AUTHOR. THIS IS NOT INTENDED OR SHOULD BE TAKEN AS INVESTMENT ADVICE.

Jamie Pope, Copyright 2010

5 Things I Can Do Daily For the People I Love

Be Positive: Every day in every way the people I love need me to be a leader in every aspect of life. The last thing they wants is a negative, defeatist leader. Yes, bad things happen but as Zig says “You can do everything better with positive thinking than you can with negative thinking.” Act positive, be positive the people I love will feel better about themselves and what they are doing far more than they would with Debbie Downer in charge. Be Trustworthy: Without trust there is no basis for any type of relationship. Trust is built over time but can be destroyed in an instance. Each day I build that needed trust with my loved ones mostly by all of the little things that I do. The best way to build trust is to be trustworthy yourself. Be Consistent: We are seen as trustworthy when we continuously do the things we say we are going to do when we say we are going to do them. Doing them when they are to be done is consistency. Most of life is about getting through the grind. If trust is a must then consistency, getting through the grind, is the keystone of the trust temple. Be Fearless: Everyone has fears, no one will follow for long a fearful person. The people we love need for us to put our personal fears aside and do the things that are fearful for us in order to follow through with our commitments. We are measured by our actions not our intentions. Most worthwhile actions require, on a regular basis, overcoming some form of fear. When we overcome these fears and get into action we do what we said and are a judged as trustworthy and worthy of following; someone who demonstrates love with their actions! Be Spiritual: The people we love need godly, spiritual people leading in their lives, especially from the special folks they love the most. Life is tough, faith and belief in a greater being sustain most people through the downs and remind them of what’s important during the ups. If I am a spiritual person demonstrating the power of belief and guidance from a god of my understanding then it is easier for the ones I love to do the same. Love is mostly about leadership, spiritual leadership on a daily basis is the greatest contribution I can make toward those I love.

Jamie Pope, CFP(R)

Body.Mind.Spirit.